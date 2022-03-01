Hornets signing former All-Star Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
The Charlotte Hornets have acquired themselves a former All-Star to hopefully help bolster their bench depth.

First reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Tuesday, the Hornets are signing Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract.

Thomas, who is a two-time All-Star, was playing for the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, where he averaged 41.3 points through three games.

Prior to joining the Gold, Thomas played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks earlier this season on 10-day deals, playing in just five games.

Charlotte has lost eight of their last 10 games and has fallen to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.

