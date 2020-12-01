Hornets sign No. 3 overall pick LaMelo Ball to rookie contract

Charlotte Hornets first-round pick LaMelo Ball on Monday reportedly signed his rookie contract, his agent, Raymond Brothers, told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Ball will earn $6,533,300 next season as the No. 3 overall pick.

The 19-year-old was named the 2020 NBL Rookie of the Year after averaging 17 points, 7.5 rebounds, seven assists and 1.7 steals in 12 games with the Illawarra Hawks. He also shot 37.3% from the field and 24.3% from 3-point range.

Ball will enter his rookie season with some lofty expectations as the third pick. Those goals even reached a new level recently after his father, LaVar, guaranteed he would win the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year award with the Hornets.

Ball has been listed as the favorite to win the annual award by BetMGM over the likes of James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards, the top two picks. His prior professional experience is likely what gave him the edge to win after playing against bigger competition.

Hornets head coach James Borrego praised Ball for his previous background and believes that will help him transition into the NBA this season. Ball figures to have an opportunity to see plenty of playing time with the Hornets as they take the next step in their development.

