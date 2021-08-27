Hornets shut out Tahlequah, now look toward road opener

Aug. 27—Hilldale cut down on penalties, and stepped up in opportunism in Thursday's final tune-up for the 2021 regular season.

The Hornets beat 5A Tahlequah 14-0 in two 10-minute quarters, coming off last week's narrow loss to 3A power Lincoln Christian.

Hornet quarterback Caynen David struck paydirt on his team's first offensive series, taking it 75 yards for the touchdown. Later in the scrimmage, David connected with Brayson Lawson on a 53-yard hookup for the other TD.

Meanwhile, Hilldale collected three Tahlequah turnovers, two inside the 5. Koby East and Brayden Smith came up with the fumble recoveries down close. On the other, near midfield, Michael Oeser made the scoop.

"We cut down on mistakes for sure," said Hilldale coach David Blevins, noting in particular just one flag on the night.

"Caynen had a good game, made some big plays. Tahlequah's a good physical team and I'm really impressed with their D1 guy at an inside backer spot. They play well side to side and are tough to run against."

The D1 guy is Eli McWilliams, an inside linebacker who transferred from Jenks two seasons ago. He's committed to Tulsa.

Hilldale opens the season next Friday on the road against Tulsa Rogers. The game is at 7 p.m., at LaFortune Park.