Hornets share Celtics-themed reminder about Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier

Want an example of how fast life moves in the NBA?

Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier all were teammates on the 2018-19 Boston Celtics. Fast forward two seasons later to Sunday night when Hayward and Rozier -- reunited in Charlotte, of all places -- powered the Hornets to an upset of Irving's Brooklyn Nets.

Hayward led Charlotte with 28 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the victory, while Rozier added 19 points and a vicious dunk on Nets star Kevin Durant.

A day after the victory, the Hornets used social media to remind fans that Hayward and Rozier go way back.

The duo only overlapped for one season in Boston, and it wasn't the finest for either player: Hayward averaged just 11.5 points per game in his return from a devastating ankle injury, while Rozier averaged 9.0 points per game as a backup to Irving.

The ex-Celtics are flourishing in larger roles with the Hornets, though: Rozier exploded for 42 points in Charlotte's season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Hayward has posted 28 points and seven assists in two of his first three games.

Of course, gaudier individual statistics will come at the cost of wins for Hayward and Rozier, as the Hornets are 1-2 and expected to miss the playoffs for a fifth straight season.

Their former club, meanwhile, is expected to be a top contender in the Eastern Conference -- even if it could use some of the secondary scoring punch both players provided while in Boston.