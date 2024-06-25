Hornets set to introduce new HC fresh off NBA Finals win

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Hornets will introduce their new head coach Tuesday fresh off his NBA Finals win with the Boston Celtics.

Boston’s former top assistant took home his second NBA championship, the first coming with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. Charlotte hired Lee in May, right in the midst of his NBA Playoffs run to the finals.

Lee has already named Lamar Skeeter as his top assistant in Charlotte.

The Washington D.C. native had multiple stints playing professionally overseas, coached on the college level, and played college ball at Bucknell University.

He replaces Steve Clifford, who announced he’d be leaving the team at the end of the season. Mitch Kupchak, the team’s GM, also stepped down, and he’ll be replaced by Jeff Peterson.

The Hornets again struggled this past season and lingering health issues with star player LaMelo Ball kept him sidelined multiple games. The one saving grace was rookie Brandon Miller, who ended up making the NBA All-Rookie Team.

The Hornets are under new ownership with Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin.

Charlotte has the sixth pick in Wednesday night’s NBA Draft at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

