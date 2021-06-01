Hornets select Davion Mitchel with No. 11 pick in NBC Sports mock draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Rude
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Charlotte’s offseason will be an interesting one. With their future secured around LaMelo Ball, the Hornets will be making decisions based on how those players fit around their point guard. Heading into the draft, any number of possibilities are at hand. The team has a need for center but at the No. 11 pick, a center is not expected to be in that range.

As a result, the Hornets could go a number of different ways with their pick. One direction could be going after a wing like Corey Kispert from Gonzaga. Another way could be taking a guard that complements Ball like Baylor’s Davion Mitchell, which NBC Sports mocked to Charlotte in their latest mock draft.

Likely no player saw their stock rise in the 2020-21 season and during the tournament than Mitchell. Here is the analysis on the pick given by NBC Sports:

Mitchell raised his profile a good deal as one of the best players on Baylor as they won the national championship. He’s arguably the best defensive point guard in this draft and he can also pass and shoot lights-out from three. This season he hit 44.7% from long range on 4.7 attempts per game. Those are elite numbers to take into the draft.

On the season, Mitchell averaged 14.0 points on 51.1% shooting from the field and 44.7% shooting from the 3-point line on 4.7 attempts per game. Oddly, he shot just 64.1% from the free throw line, though he also added 5.5 assists as well.

His value to the Hornets would also come on the defensive end as well. As one of the best guards in the draft at that end of the court, he would complement Ball, who is not yet a good defender in the NBA.

Ultimately, it seems unlikely the Hornets draft another guard with multiple already on the roster. But Mitchell’s skillset is interesting enough that it could make him worth the risk.

Related

Charlotte Hornets select Corey Kispert in 2021 DraftExpress NBA mock draft

Bleacher Report predicts blockbuster Hornets trade with Raptors for Pascal Siakam

Charlotte Hornets win tiebreaker with San Antonio Spurs, slotted 11th in draft lottery

List

5 questions for the Charlotte Hornets heading into the offseason

Recommended Stories

  • Watch: Panthers give an inside look at Dan Arnold negotiations

    Watch: Panthers give inside look at Dan Arnold negotiations

  • At long last, the NCAA's recruiting dead period lifts

    Finally, the days of coaches recruiting only over Zoom, HUDL and shaky livestream are no more. After nearly a year-and-a-half, the NCAA's pandemic-caused recruiting dead period lifts on Tuesday, the very moratorium that cost the Class of 2021 any semblance of a normal recruiting experience and to this point has barred the classes of 2022 and beyond from making visits — that's been off limits — and attending on-campus camps, of which there have been none. There have been no campus visits for prospects, whether for games or otherwise, and for coaches there have been no In-person meetings whatsoever — at least legal ones — with recruits, nor have there been opportunities to evaluate them live.

  • Pelicans nab Arkansas guard Moses Moody in NBCSports NBA mock draft

    In need of shooting and size on the perimeter, the Pelicans could make a move for Arkansas' Moses Moody with the No. 10 pick.

  • Should the Pelicans make an all-in trade for a superstar this summer?

    With a bevy of assets through draft and young players, the Pelicans could be in a position to make a big trade this offseason.

  • NCAA Championship: Match play field, pairings set for 2021 men’s quarterfinals

    Everything you need to know for the quarterfinals of the men's NCAA Championship.

  • ‘Huge incentives to kill’: Mexico crime groups target election candidates

    At least 34 candidates have been murdered since campaigning began in April, with the assassination clear-up rate close to zero Friends and family mourn during the wake of mayoral candidate Alma Barragan.She was killed while campaigning for the mayorship of the city of Moroleon, in violence-plagued Guanajuato state. Photograph: Armando Solis/AP Tuesday started off like any other day on the campaign trail for José Alberto Alonso, a union leader running for mayor in the Mexican beach resort of Acapulco: he kissed his family goodbye, boarded his Nissan Extreme SUV and headed off to start knocking on doors. But barely 200m from his home, a motorcycle closed in and the pillion passenger pulled a handgun, peppering the car with bullets. Alonso’s bodyguard returned fire, and the attackers fled. The candidate had escaped injury, but was later sent to hospital suffering from stress. “When you get into politics, you know there could be repercussions, but never to this degree” said Alonso, 36, from his sickbed. The Fuerza por Mexico candidate for mayor of Acapulco, Jose Alberto Alonso Gutierrez, speaks from the hospital where he is recovering from the attack. Photograph: David Guzmán/EPA Mexico has suffered an especially bloody and violent campaign season ahead of midterm elections on 6 June when the country will renew its 500-seat lower house of congress, pick governors in 15 of its 32 states and elect hundreds of mayors and local legislators. At least 34 candidates have been murdered since campaigning started on 6 April, while dozens more have been targeted and attacked. Mexican authorities have logged 398 threats or attacks on candidates. Much of the violence occurs in states like Guerrero, south of Mexico City, where numerous crime factions battle over the opium poppy trade and run extortion rackets and kidnapping rings in Acapulco. Few cases are ever solved, though the federal government has been providing protection to candidates in rough corners of the country. Forensic investigators work at a scene where assailants left a package and a threat message taped to the gate of the house of Leticia Castillo, a candidate of the Social Encounter party (PES) in Ciudad Juárez earlier this month. Photograph: José Luis González/Reuters “Criminal groups have learned their lesson over the past few years that no matter what they do – including killing candidates or attacking public institutions – there are no consequences,” said Falko Ernst, senior Mexico analyst for the International Crisis Group. “If we look at the performance of Mexican judicial institutions in actually solving the murders of politicians, it’s pretty much zero. That creates huge incentives to kill candidates and get away with it.” Many of the attacks target candidates for local government as criminal groups seek to increase their territorial control. “The point of gaining control over the next mayor is to assure that this mayor guarantees access to two prize resources: public money and the police,” said Gema Kloppe-Santamaría, a Mexican crime investigator at Loyola University Chicago. Campaigning has been suspended in dozens of municipalities around the country due to violence. The ruling Morena party stopped campaigning in the southern part of the state of Mexico – the country’s most populous region, which wraps around Mexico City – after an ambush in March killed 13 state and federal police officers. Morena’s party president Mario Delgado tweeted on Friday that he and two other politicians were intercepted by gunmen with assault weapons in the state of Tamaulipas, a hotbed of organised crime, but released unharmed. “There are some municipalities where you campaign, but can’t talk about municipal matters, others where you can bring in a campaign team, but can’t hold rallies,” said Isaac Monroy, the Morena delegate in state of Mexico. The attacks have been brazen. Earlier in May, a former state prosecutor was gunned down on a street while campaigning for mayor in northern Sonora. On Tuesday, Alma Barragán was killed while holding a rally in the conflict-riven state of Guanajuato. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his government is providing protection for candidates. But he also accused the media of sensationalising the murders to make his government look bad. Criminal groups often offer public servants the choice of “silver or lead” – take their bribes or face death. “There’s a lot of blackmail, and those who say no end up like this,” said Ramón Bernal García, a former detective running with the small Fuerza por México party near Mexico City. Some violence and intimidation is also down to rival political parties, Bernal said. A bodyguard for Institutional Revolutionary Party mayoral candidate Guillermo Valencia takes his assault rifle from the back of the armoured SUV they travel in, during one of Valencia’s campaign stops in Morelia, Michoacan state. Photograph: Marco Ugarte/AP Alonso never received any threats, although he says in retrospect there were signs of trouble. Campaign signs bearing his boyish face were stolen and vandalised. Some campaign staff received veiled warnings to stop their work. He was still unable to say what motivated the assassination attempt – especially as Fuerza por México, the party he helped found, is contesting its first election and polling in the low single digits nationally. But he said he was determined to stay in the race. “I’ve received a lot of kind messages from people who are fed up with crime,” he said. “It hit me today because I’m a candidate, but I’ll be a spokesman for all those suffering violence here in Acapulco.”

  • University of Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck recalls amazing story of Rashod Bateman’s recruitment

    The Baltimore Ravens selected Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 pick in the 2021 draft. P.J. Fleck recalled a story of Bateman's recruitment

  • Conley now villain of former team; 76ers on verge of sweep

    Memphis Grizzlies fans cheered Mike Conley earlier this year when he finally earned All-Star recognition in his 14th season. “Sometimes you live long enough to become the villain, and I’ve become that for I guess the Memphis Grizzlies now," Conley said. Conley is trying to lead the top-seeded Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals, which eluded him during a seven-year playoff run in Memphis.

  • Devin Haney survives late spurt from Jorge Linares, retains WBC lightweight title

    It was a brilliant performance most of the way for Haney, who had stood in the pocket and repeatedly beat Linares to the punch.

  • Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

    If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • NBA betting: Most bettors believe Suns will cover, but line has moved toward Lakers

    The underdog Suns are the popular side for Game 3.

  • Tua Tagovailoa admits he didn't fully grasp Dolphins playbook as a rookie

    Tagovailoa's admission sheds light on Miami's decision to look to Ryan Fitzpatrick in some late-game situations last season.

  • PREVIEW-Tennis-Top seeds take centre stage on day three at Roland Garros

    Nadal, who is seeking a record-extending 14th title at his favourite Grand Slam, is seeded third this year and in the same half of the draw as top seed Djokovic. Winning the title will move Nadal past Roger Federer at the top of the all-time list of men's Grand Slam champions, with 21.

  • Heat out to buck odds, rally from 3-0 down vs. Milwaukee

    The Miami Heat aren't just trying to avoid a sweep. The Heat trail the Milwaukee Bucks 3-0 in their best-of-seven, first-round NBA playoff series, and they're facing elimination on Saturday afternoon in Miami. "Our rhythm is off," Heat guard Goran Dragic said.

  • 2012 Olympic medalist Anthony Ogogo: '100 million percent the Olympics should happen'

    Former boxer Anthony Ogogo's once-in-a-lifetime experience is exactly why he believes the Tokyo Games should take place this summer.

  • All In on Five: Betnijah Laney, Sabrina Ionescu have Liberty rolling past expectations

    The Liberty have turned around from a 2-20 demolition of a season to be tied for first place at the two-week mark.

  • Joel Embiid's wrestling celebration gets coveted Triple H, Shawn Michaels endorsement

    Is Joel Embiid the newest member of D-Generation X?

  • Bettor makes $21,000 on 12-team parlay, and it was shockingly easy

    Parlay wins are never this easy.

  • Haney vs. Linares Post Fight Interview

    Devin Haney discusses his victory over Jorge Linares and who is next.