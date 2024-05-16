Hornets seek zoning change for planned $100M-plus practice center

The Charlotte Hornets have taken a key step in the development of a new practice center expected to open in 2026.

The NBA team this week filed a rezoning petition with the city of Charlotte for the practice center that will occupy 1.9 acres of a city-owned 3.2-acre site at 501 E. Trade St.

The site now serves as a parking lot for events at Spectrum Center, the Hornets’ home court. In March, city council approved revisions to an agreement with the Hornets signed in 2022, allowing the team to move forward with a stand-alone practice center.

The petition seeks a change from urban core zoning to urban core exceptions.

