Hornets get second chance against Richmond Randle

Nov. 22—HUNTSVILLE — Practicing on Thanksgiving Week is sacred for Texas High School football teams. Only 176 teams get to do so across the UIL and playing the Friday or Saturday after the holiday provides a boost.

For Huntsville, practicing over the break became a staple for a handful of years but as of late, it hasn't happened. After a Bi-District win over Texas City and an Area Round win over Austin LBJ, the Hornets get to hit the field again over the break.

Huntsville and Richmond Randle hit the gridiron three weeks ago as both teams closed out their regular season. Randle got the blowout 35-6 win over the Hornets. The loss put Huntsville in the three-seed and gave Randle the second seed and a home playoff game in the process.

With a winning streak going and a sour taste in Huntsville's mouth, the Hornets have a redemption shot at the Lions in a more meaningful game.

"We have to be a little different. Some of the things we did against them didn't work," Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. "I told the coaches from the start of the week, we have to be a little different in some areas. We are a different team than we were three weeks ago and they are better than they were three weeks ago."

Huntsville's offensive line posed the biggest question for the team coming into this year. The Hornets had to replace the entire group and needed a quick fix to get the running game going.

The Hornet offense scored a combined 16 points over two weeks before cashing in against Austin LBJ for 54 points and eight touchdowns.

With the offensive outbreak last week, Huntsville needs to find its run game for a second consecutive week. The last time Huntsville and Randle played the Hornets mustered up 45 rushing yards and 191 yards of offense.

Junior Austin Taylor has taken the starting reps for each of the postseason games and he has thrown for 1,179 yards this season and has been more of a game manager. Taylor entered the game against Randle the last time and drove the Hornets down the field and tossed for 110 yards.

"Their front four is one of the best in the District. We have to do a good job offensive line wise with the blocking assignments," Southern said. "When we throw it we have to protect our QB. I think our offensive line will be key and how well we execute at quarterback."

Running the ball is where the difference will be against Randle. Sophomore running back Trae'Shawn Brown missed the game against Randle with an injury but started to work his way back into the starting role.

He will be joined by freshman Ja'Khavien Birks, sophomore David Brown and junior Kenny Lewis in the backfield. All four of them left the area round with a touchdown behind an offensive line that created several holes.

"I thought Trae'Shawn had a good night the other night. To be able to get four running backs in the endzone, one being a freshman. We coach our JV extremely hard for a reason. If we can shorten the game by running the football, that's going to be the answer."

Randle's run game exploded against Huntsville behind freshman running back Landen Williams-Callis. In the District finale, Williams-Callis rushed for 262 yards and four touchdowns to help his team get the win.

While he was their heartbeat, Randle had several other playmakers who can move the ball. Quarterback Tyler Skrabanek can sling the ball around the field but against Huntsville, he wasn't called on much. With several key playmakers, the focus for Huntsville takes them back to the basics of football.

"Getting to the point of attack and recognizing who has the football," Southern said. "If it's No.1, everybody's eyes have to go there. He is special. You have to get him on the ground but he isn't the only guy they have. We have to do a heck of a job tackling in the open field."

This game will serve as the Hornet's first regional semi-finals since the 2020 season and will serve as Richmond Randle's first semi-final game as a program. This is Randle's second year of having a varsity program.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah.