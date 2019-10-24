Hornets rookie PJ Washington sizzles from deep in record-breaking NBA debut

He’s far from the NBA’s most-hyped rookie, but PJ Washington set the bar on Wednesday for a loaded rookie class with a record-breaking debut for the Charlotte Hornets.

The 6-7 forward out of Kentucky caught fire from deep against the Chicago Bulls to break an NBA record for most 3-pointers in a debut and help the Hornets set a team record in a 126-125 come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bulls.

7 3-pointers sets new record

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Washington finished the night with 27 points and four rebounds. His fifth 3-pointer tied him with Jake Layman and Donyell Marshall for the most of any player in his NBA debut. He went on to hit two more in a 7-of-11 performance from behind the arc to claim the record as his own.

P.J. Washington broke a rookie record and helped the Hornets set a team record in a hot-shooting debut. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

His big night also helped the Hornets break their own team record. Charlotte connected on 23-of-44 3-pointers as a team, breaking the previous team record of 22 in a regulation game. They needed every one of those shots as they closed the game on an 18-7 run to pull out the one-point win.

Devonte' Graham (6-of-7) and Marvin Williams (5-of-7) also had big nights from behind the arc.

A lot of attention will be paid to NBA rookies this season with Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Tyler Herro among the many names already in the spotlight. Add Washington’s name to that list.

More from Yahoo Sports: