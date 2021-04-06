Hornets have a new role for P.J. Washington, but what they need is for him to score

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Bonnell
·3 min read
1 / 2

Hornets have a new role for P.J. Washington, but what they need is for him to score

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Charlotte Hornet P.J. Washington knows he’s missing good shots. He isn’t ducking blame.

Washington is 24 of 76 from the field (32%) and 7 of 31 from 3-point range (23%) in his last eight games. The Hornets are desperately scavenging for offense with LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Malik Monk injured. Washington is the most logical candidate to raise his game while others get healthy, but he averages just 7.4 points in those eight games.

“I think they’re the same shot opportunities I’ve been getting all year. I just haven’t been making them,” Washington said Tuesday following practice.

“It’s as simple as that — sometimes they don’t go in, sometimes they do. That’s basketball.”

After exceeding expectations as a Hornets rookie, Washington has plateaued this season. He’s averaging about a point less per game than last season (11.5, versus 12.2) and his field-goal percentage is slightly down, but he grabs an extra rebound per game.

While Washington’s output is similar as a year ago, his role is distinctly different. Last season he played the vast majority of his minutes at power forward, and had the ball in his hands a lot offensively. This season, he’s played as much small-ball center as power forward and his touches aren’t nearly so frequent with Hayward and rookie Ball controlling the offense.

That shift has made Washington more dependent on teammates to set him up offensively. His scoring has swung wildly: From a career-high 42 points in a road victory over the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 28 to all but vanishing Sunday in Boston (three points on 1-of-6 shooting) in a 30-point loss to the Celtics.

The 25-24 Hornets are hurting. They are one of just five NBA teams to average below a point per possession in their last three games — two of which they totaled fewer than 90 points total. Monk (sprained ankle) is out at least another two weeks. Hayward (foot sprain) and Ball (broken wrist) are a month or more from playing.

Terry Rozier is the Hornets’ best remaining scorer, and the Celtics double- and triple-teamed him constantly Sunday. There are only three other practical options to pick up the scoring — Devonte Graham, Miles Bridges and Washington — and of those three, Washington has the most room for improvement.

As Washington said, some of that is simply making shots. But it’s also on coach James Borrego to adjust the offense.

Washington will play more center

Borrego plans to use Washington more at small-ball center the next few weeks. Washington has played about 500 minutes at center this season, roughly 40% of his total minutes.

“His number shows it and the film shows it — when he’s at (center), he’s more productive, he’s more engaged, he’s more involved. It’s up to me to find those (center) minutes for him now,” Borrego said.

“I think we’re going to get back to that a little more — playing through him in the post some, a little bit of pick-and-roll.“

Washington welcomes that.

“When I’m at (center), I’m in a lot more ball screens, I’m in a lot more DHO (dribble hand-offs). I have the ball in my hands a lot more than I do” at power forward, Washington said.

No gripes from Washington

Washington isn’t lobbying for how Borrego uses him. He says he’s happy at either center or power forward. But his touches clearly fell with the additions of Ball and Hayward, and now for the Hornets’ playoff chances to survive these injuries, he must become a bigger factor.

“We know he’s capable. It’s my job to put him in position to succeed — to find better shots for him and better matchups,” Borrego said.

“For us to find success the rest of the year, we’re going to need P.J.”

Recommended Stories

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • A 4.5-degree driver? Bryson DeChambeau unleashes new weapon at the Masters

    PGA Tour's longest driver is focused on improved wedge play to set up birdies after so many long tee shots at firm Augusta National.

  • Yankees reportedly make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • Patriots 7-round mock draft: What it would look like if Bill Belichick traded to No. 4

    There is A LOT going on in this mock draft, including a trade up to 4th overall AND a Stephon Gilmore trade.

  • What's next for Gonzaga men's basketball after title run fell short?

    Freshman sensation Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert are expected to leave for the NBA, but the Bulldogs have plenty of talent to build on.

  • Scott Milanovich eager to evaluate Colts QB Jacob Eason

    Colts finally get a full offseason of Jacob Eason.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis collapses in pain at the plate, helped off field against Giants

    Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.

  • QB A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Texans

    Quarterback A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Houston Texans in 2020.

  • Antonio Brown wants the Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown

    With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. “First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of [more]

  • Jets' Sam Darnold Trade: Grading Joe Douglas' haul

    Grading Jets' Sam Darnold trade: While Joe Douglas' haul exceeds expectations, there's still big question marks about what the future holds for New York.

  • College basketball's way-too-early men's preseason top 25 for 2021-22

    Which teams are best-positioned to be among nation's elite when the 2021-22 men's college basketball season begins in November?

  • Report: ESPN, former Celtics legend Paul Pierce split after wild Instagram Live

    Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.

  • Georgia voting debate reaches the Masters and Augusta National

    Golfers arriving for The Masters at Augusta National on Monday were nudged into addressing Georgia's new voting restrictions debate, but tried to steer clear of the controversy including Major League Baseball's decision to remove the All-Star Game from Atlanta over the issue. The Masters is the year's first golf major and one of the most popular annual sports events. Often described as Spring Break for CEOs, the tournament is a magnet for America's corporate elite, some of whom belong to Augusta National, which has gone to great lengths in the past to shield its members.

  • Deshaun Watson rumors: Eagles among team continuing to monitor a potential trade for Texans QB

    Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle is reporting that the Philadelphia Eagles are continuing to monitor a potential trade for Deshaun Watson

  • Three 2021 NFL Draft thoughts and a post-Sam Darnold trade mock draft

    DJ Bean shares three quick thoughts about the 2021 NFL Draft following the Panthers' trade for Sam Darnold, as well as a mock of the top 15 picks in the draft.

  • NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Four-man race at the top with no true consensus No. 1 pick

    It’s turning out to be a four-man race at the top between Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.

  • Panthers made Sam Darnold trade 49ers were smart to avoid

    The Carolina Panthers traded 3 picks to the Jets for QB Sam Darnold, confirming the 49ers were right to stay away.

  • Cubs take lead vs. Brewers with three home runs in one inning

    The Cubs bats broke out in a big way in the fourth inning against the Brewers Monday.

  • Latest Christian Pulisic injury update

    Christian Pulisic injury news is something both Chelsea and USMNT fans are, sadly, way too familiar with.