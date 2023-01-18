Hornets at Rockets: Wednesday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

After 11 straight losses and 16 in their past 17 games, the Houston Rockets now own the NBA’s worst losing streak of the 2022-23 season. And yet, with an opportunity Wednesday to take the dubious distinction by themselves, they have a realistic chance to win!

That’s because the Rockets are home and facing Charlotte. Despite all of Houston’s recent losing, the Rockets are only a half-game ahead of the Hornets for the NBA’s worst record and its best pre-draft lottery positioning slot, with Charlotte having lost eight of its last nine games. All but two of those losses have come by double figures.

The Rockets should be motivated to return to Toyota Center after a winless four-game road trip in California, and they could also benefit from the potential return of starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. — who missed all but 10 minutes of that road trip due to a left foot contusion suffered in last Wednesday’s opener at Sacramento.

If Porter returns, he would face a high-leverage matchup against LaMelo Ball, who starts for the Hornets at point guard.

Rockets hopeful, Stephen Silas said, that Kevin Porter Jr. will be ready to play Wednesday against the Hornets. He'll miss his third game (and all but the first 10 minutes of the previous game) with a bruised left foot. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 17, 2023

When and How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m. Central

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (10-34)

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

Charlotte Hornets (11-34)

Guard: LaMelo Ball

Guard: Terry Rozier

Forward: Jalen McDaniels

Forward: PJ Washington

Center: Mason Plumlee

Projected lineups are based on each team’s prior game, with the exception of Porter over Martin in the former’s presumed return date.

Injury reports

Houston’s official injury report lists Porter as questionable with his left foot injury. Charlotte will be without Kelly Oubre Jr. (left hand surgery), while Gordon Hayward (left hamstring soreness) and Cody Martin (left knee soreness) are each doubtful to play.

