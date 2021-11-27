Hornets at Rockets: Saturday’s stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

Coming off a feel-good win to snap their 15-game losing streak, the Houston Rockets will look to start their first winning streak of the 2021-22 NBA season when LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets visit Toyota Center on Saturday. It’s the second game of a three-game homestand.

The Hornets are the better team on paper, but they will be on the second game of a back-to-back in two cities. Meanwhile, the Rockets haven’t played since Wednesday’s victory over Chicago. If tired legs are a factor, perhaps that is the path for Houston to have a chance.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 27

Time: 7 p.m. Central

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (2-16)

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Eric Gordon

Forward: Danuel House Jr.

Forward: Jae’Sean Tate

Center: Christian Wood

Charlotte Hornets (13-8)

Guard: LaMelo Ball

Guard: Terry Rozier

Forward: Miles Bridges

Forward: Gordon Hayward

Center: P.J. Washington

Houston’s starting lineup is based on the official game notes from the Rockets, but it’s certainly not set in stone — with head coach Stephen Silas suggesting his team will often change its lineup to match up with what they see as the opponent’s top strengths.

As for the injury reports, Charlotte will not issue theirs until midday Saturday, since it’s the second night of a back-to-back sequence of games. For Friday’s game versus Minnesota, the Hornets listed big man Mason Plumlee as questionable due to a right calf strain and he ultimately did not play, but he was successfully replaced by P.J. Washington in a blowout win. If Plumlee remains sidelined, that could make it easier for Houston to stick with its suddenly smaller rotations, which have led to Wood and rookie Alperen Sengun taking the majority of minutes at center amid reduced playing time for physical big man Daniel Theis.

For the Rockets, rookie guard Jalen Green is listed as out and will likely miss at least one week due to a left hamstring strain suffered on Wednesday. That could present more minutes and shot opportunities for other guards and wings like Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr., and perhaps Garrison Mathews and Armoni Brooks off the bench. Other than Green, Houston’s injury report is clean.

