Hornets at Rockets, Nov. 1: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, start time

Entering what they’ve internally called the second phase of a franchise rebuild, an 0-3 start to the 2023-24 NBA regular season probably isn’t what the Houston Rockets had envisioned.

But things have increasingly looked better. After being blown out in last week’s opener in Orlando, the Rockets held fourth-quarter leads on Friday in San Antonio and in Sunday’s home opener versus Golden State. The question is when they will finish the job.

Some potential good news comes in the form of Wednesday’s opponent. The visiting Charlotte Hornets (1-2) are widely viewed as one of the league’s worst teams, and that could give Ime Udoka’s Rockets an ideal opportunity to get off the schneid. It will be night two of a season-long homestand of seven games at Toyota Center.

Wednesday’s matchup also features a pair of highly drafted rookies in Charlotte forward Brandon Miller (No. 2 overall in the 2023 first round) and Rockets guard Amen Thompson (No. 4 overall). Thompson had his best game yet versus the Warriors, and any breakout could help a Houston bench that has severely struggled to date.

When and How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1

Time: 7 p.m. Central

TV Channel: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (0-3)

Charlotte Hornets (1-2)

Projected lineups are based on each team’s latest game.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report for Wednesday lists Tari Eason (left lower leg stress reaction) and Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon repair) as out. Jock Landale is expected to return after missing a pair of games over the weekend while being in the NBA’s concussion protocol system.

Charlotte is missing Miles Bridges (league suspension), James Bouknight (left knee surgery), Cody Martin (left knee injury recovery), and Frank Ntilikina (left tibia, non-displaced fracture).

Upcoming schedule

Latest Rockets interviews, news

