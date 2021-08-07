Hornets reportedly agree to contract extension with coach James Borrego

James Borrego has been overseeing a rebuilding project in Charlotte since he was hired in 2018, and last year that started to pay dividends by making the play-in games. A chunk of that is thanks to the addition of Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball (plus veterans Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward, when he played), but other players such as Devonte' Graham and P.J. Washington also were showing promise.

That was enough for Charlotte to pick up the fourth-year option on Borrego’s contract, but now comes word they have also extended his deal. Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Charlotte Hornets and coach James Borrego are finalizing a multi-year contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Borrego has overseen significant development of a young roster and reached 2021 Play-In despite several major injuries. Borrego had one year left on deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 7, 2021

This is a good move by the Hornets and speaks to a strong relationship between Borrego and Ball. That’s important, Ball has the chance to be the kind of franchise cornerstone player every team is seeking. Charlotte needs to keep him happy and build well around him.

It’s a sign of consistency and a master plan for where the team is going. Not every team has that.

This is good for Borrego, the Hornets, and their fans.

