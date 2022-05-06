Hornets ready for playoff action

May 6—HUNTSVILLE — With another trip to the playoffs looming for Huntsville baseball, the Hornets will have a chance to find a win.

The Hornets and their seniors, will now have the chance to do it again as they have a bi-district round matchup against Hallsville.

"We've put in a lot of work and I'm just glad we are being recognized for it," Hornets senior center fielder Caleb Cotton said. "We grind out here every day. I'm just glad we are finally being seen."

"The experience has been awesome. Whenever I was growing up Huntsville baseball wasn't as good," senior Bun Shelly said. "Now that I am old enough to play I can make a difference on the team."

The second time being back in the playoffs, Huntsville will understand their opponent better than they could have imagined.

The Hornets will square off with Hallsville again, this time hoping for different results. These two teams met last season with the Bobcats sweeping Huntsville in two games.

But the Hornets played them tough and in some areas played better than Hallsville.

Huntsville out-hit the Bobcats 14-11 in their two-game set but could only bring one runner home. The lone run came in the second game but Hallsville then scored four to retake the lead. With the Hornets playing their best baseball of the year right now, things could be different.

"Ultimately we know it's a tall task," Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. "If we can take anything away from last year, we played them well. The kids know what we are going to get. They know what they are up against and we will compete just as well as we did last year."

"We really wanted to play these guys again," Cotton said. "After last year's loss, we wanted to come back and get a win. That's big for us. We got them. Now it's time to go do it."

As Huntsville is playing some of the best baseball of the season, the Hornets now have to put their head down and get back to work. The Hornets will need to keep their bats alive as they face some of the top pitchers in the state.

Over the last two games of the season, the Hornets have pushed across 26 runs. Their offense has been on a tear and with the compliments of the Huntsville pitching staff, they are looking to keep their momentum while shrugging off the playoff atmosphere.

"It's tough because we have come so far," Jennings said. "The kids Friday night were just super excited and it can be tough. We have nine seniors and a lot of these varsity kids have experience. All the excitement is there as it should be but these guys know what to expect."

The series will begin Friday night when the Hornets head to Hallsville for the first game of the series. Huntsville fans will also get a chance to see the Hornets play on Saturday as game two of the series will flip back to Huntsville. If a game three is necessary it will be played on Monday in Tyler. Friday's first pitch will be at 7 p.m. with Saturday's first pitch coming at 2 p.m.

"It would be great. It would feel great and it's exactly what I want to do," Cotton said. "We are the underdogs in this. We know if we can win this, we can go pretty far," Shelly said.