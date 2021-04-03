Hornets Reactions: Undermanned Charlotte grind out bounce back road win

Down three key rotation players for the second half, the Charlotte Hornets ground out a 114-97 road win in Indiana on Friday to win the season series.

Entering the night without Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward did not return after halftime with a right ankle sprain, leaving the Hornets without two starters and their top bench scoring option.

However, big nights from Miles Bridges and Brad Wanamaker off the bench and strong fourth quarters from Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham allowed the Hornets to fend off the Pacers for the victory, earning them the series win and a playoff tiebreaker in the process.

Bridges led all scorers with 23 points while Cody Zeller had 17. Terry Rozier finished with 15, Wanamaker had 13 and Graham had 12. Hayward finished with 13 points in 19 minutes in the first half.

The Good: The bounce back

It's hard to say anything at this point about the Hornets and their resiliency that hasn't already been said. This team is as mentally strong a group as there has been in the NBA and it was on display again on Friday. One night removed from a blowout loss and down Monk, the Hornets controlled the game for nearly the entire 48 minutes save for a brief stretch in the middle of the second period. Even after Hayward did not return for the second half, the lead only grew, topping out at 17 points in the third quarter. And then when the Pacers made a series of runs including cutting the lead to six points in the fourth period, Charlotte responded by blowing the game open in the final minutes.

The Bad: Injuries

It's not the first time injuries have been highlighted as a bad for this Hornets team this year and, at the current rate, it's likely not going to be the last. After head coach James Borrego revealed the extent of Monk's injury pregame, things already seemed dire for the Hornets. Add in Hayward's injury in the first half and things seemed as bleak as they have all season. A number of players stepped up on the night though, namely in Wanamaker and Bridges.

