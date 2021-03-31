Hornets Reactions: Terry Rozier, Hornets pull away late from Wizards

Jacob Rude
·1 min read
Terry Rozier once again owned the fourth quarter as the Hornets pulled away in the final minutes against Washington for a 114-104 win.

Rozier took over in the clutch, turning a brief three-point advantage into a 10-point lead in a hurry and putting the game away in the fourth quarter. On the night, Rozier scored 27 points on 5-of-10 3-point shooting to lead the team in scoring.

Hayward stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while Devonte’ Graham had 17 points. Off the bench, Cody Zeller had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook led Washington with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists while Rui Hachimura had 30 points.

The Good: Gordon Hayward

After Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham have stepped up with big scoring performances of late, Gordon Hayward followed suit on Tuesday. Hayward scored 15 of his 26 points in the first quarter to start Charlotte off fast on the night. Hayward finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, helping the team win the rebounding battle on the night as well. Honorable mentions: Terry Rozier's fourth quarter, Cody Zeller

The Bad: P.J. Washington's inconsistency

P.J. Washington's inconsistencies this year have been frustrating for Hornets fans. Over the last two games now, Washington has scored a total of five points in just shy of 68 minutes of action. He's only averaging 7.1 points per game over his last six games. His season has been characterized by peaks and valleys, as is the case often with sophomores. But the Hornets could really use a more consistent stretch of play from Washington heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

