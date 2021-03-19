Hornets Reactions: LeBron James, Lakers withstand second-half rally, down Hornets

Despite a second-half rally from the Hornets, LeBron James and the Lakers proved too steep a mountain to overcome on Thursday as Charlotte fell 116-105.

James got the hosts off to a quick start, pouring in 22 first-half points as Los Angeles built up a 15-point halftime lead. The Hornets responded in the second half by going small and erasing the entire deficit in the third period.

The Lakers, though, responded again as Charlotte never led in the second half. The Hornets came within a point in the fourth quarter after consecutive 3-pointers from Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball but could never get closer.

Ball led the Hornets with 26 points, Rozier finished with 20 and P.J. Washington had 18. James finished with a game-high 37 points in the win.

The Good: The third quarter

Heading into the locker room down 15 points after allowing 22 points from LeBron James at halftime, the Hornets made a lineup change of inserting Miles Bridges for Cody Zeller. The result was a strong third quarter that saw them tie the game at 64-64 with a 19-4 run. While the Lakers eventually answered and opened up a lead again, Charlotte still left the third period trailing by just five points. Considering how quickly things got away from the Hornets against the Nuggets in the third quarter on Wednesday, it was a nice change of pace on Thursday.

The Bad: Gordon Hayward

Up against the defending champions, the Hornets needed all hands on deck and one set of hands was noticeably missing. Gordon Hayward managed just sevent points in the loss, attempting just eight shots and making three of them. To his credit, he did have 10 assists and nine rebounds but the Hornets needed more from a guy they consider their superstar. It's tough to nitpick on a night when he nearly had a double-double without scoring but those are the margins when trying to win against the elite teams on the road.

LaMelo Ball: Showing up for the showdown

After a relatively quiet first half, Ball came alive in the second half. Ball managed just six points in the first half and scored 18 in the second half, particularly coming alive in the third quarter as part of the Hornets' comeback. He finished the night with 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting overall and 2-of-4 shooting from the field. Ball added seven assists and five rebounds as well in 32 minutes.

