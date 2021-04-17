Hornets Reactions: Feisty Hornets battle, fade late against Brooklyn

The Hornets battled for three quarters against the Nets on the road on Friday before running out of gas in the final period to fall 130-115.

Behind big first halves from Vernon Carey Jr. in his first career start and Miles Bridges, the Hornets went shot for shot with the Nets through the first two quarters and were tied at 51-51 at the break.

Bridges helped Charlotte keep within reach in the third quarter as part of his career-high 33 points as they trailed by just five but Brooklyn blew it open in the fourth, winning the final period 36-26.

Terry Rozier finished with 27 points, Carey added 21 and Jalen McDaniels had 12.

The Good: Vernon Carey

The shock of the night came with Carey's inclusion in the starting lineup. Coming into the night, he had played 33 minutes - all in garbage time - and scored just eight points. That he opened the game with nine points before the first timeout, including a 3-pointer, was as unexpected as anything this season in Charlotte. He finished the night with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting overall and 1-of-2 shooting from range while also grabbing six rebounds. It was certainly as much and more than could have been expected from him in his first start. Honorable mentions: Miles Bridges

The Bad: No Cody Zeller minutes

Carey's start on Friday seemed to come at the expense of Cody Zeller. Despite not being on the injury report, Zeller did not play against Brooklyn. After the game, head coach James Borrego seemed to hint that he was not available on the night. If it's an injury, then it's another frustrating name added to the list. If it's not, though, then it's a head-scratcher as Zeller has been the best offensive weapon at center - sans P.J. Washington as a small ball option - this season for Charlotte.

1

1