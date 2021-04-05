Hornets Reaction: Charlotte lacks firepower in blowout loss to the Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets predictably lacked offensive firepower due to injuries and were swiftly and thoroughly beaten by the Boston Celtics on Sunday, 116-86.

While the Hornets led throughout much of the first period and 26-25 at the end of the frame, the Celtics took the lead early in the second quarter and did not look back. A Marcus Smart 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer gave the hosts a 58-43 halftime lead and that margin ballooned to 28 points heading into the fourth.

Terry Rozier had 22 points for the Hornets but needed 19 shots to do so. Devonte’ Graham (11) and Miles Bridges (10) were the only other players in double figures.

Six players reached double figures for Boston, led by Jayson Tatum’s 22.

The Good: Needed rest

The Hornets have just one game left on this road trip and two days between games for some badly needed rest. After Wednesday's game, Charlotte has another day off before a home game and an off-day Saturday. It provides the team with some sorely needed time off and some time to readjust after losing Malik Monk and Gordon Hayward on this road trip.

The Bad: It ain't getting any easier

At the risk of taking a negative viewpoint on this season, it's hard to imagine things getting any easier from here on out for the Hornet sans the return of one of Monk, Hayward or LaMelo Ball. The team is undermanned and dropping bodies at a high rate. This is going to be a grind to end the season for Charlotte. Buckle up.

