Hornets promotions include a LaMelo Ball bobblehead. Here’s how to get yours
LaMelo Ball has slowly evolved into the face of the Charlotte Hornets since bursting onto the scene less than a year ago. And his mug is plastered on something else now.
His own bobblehead doll.
The keepsake is one of a number of giveaways the Hornets announced Thursday as part of their game-night promotions. Ball’s bobblehead comes in a three-game gift pack bearing his name and the games are wrapped around the holiday season. It includes their Nov. 26 matchup against Minnesota, the Dec. 27 tilt versus Houston and a Jan. 2 contest with Phoenix.
Only 1,500 of “The LaMelo Ball Bobblehead Gift Pack” offers are available and those tickets go on sale Oct. 25.
Another notable promotion includes a dual bobblehead of Bally Sports Southeast announcers Eric Collins and Dell Curry that will be handed out March 19 when they play Dallas. The giveaways begin with Wednesday’s regular-season opener against Indiana in which fans will receive a T-shirt.
Charlotte Hornets promotions this season
DATE
OPPONENT
THEME
PARTNER
GIVEAWAY
October 20
Indiana Pacers
Opening Night
T-Shirt
November 12
New York Knicks
Hive 75 Night
Retro Pennant
December 10
Sacramento Kings
Buzz City Heroes
Novant Health
December 27
Houston Rockets
Hive 75 Night
January 2
Phoenix Suns
704 Night
Novant Health
704 Blanket
January 8
Milwaukee Bucks
Hive 75 Night
January 23
Atlanta Hawks
Hive 75 Night
January 30
Los Angeles Clippers
Buzz City Kids Day
Novant Health
February 9
Chicago Bulls
Hive 75 Night
February 12
Memphis Grizzlies
Hive 75 Night
February 27
Detroit Pistons
HBCU Celebration
Blue Cross NC
March 9
Boston Celtics
Noches Ene-Be-A
March 16
Atlanta Hawks
Women’s Empowerment Night
Bank of America
March 19
Dallas Mavericks
Hive 75 Night
Eric Collins / Dell Curry Bobblehead
March 25
Utah Jazz
Hive 75 Night
March 28
Denver Nuggets
Pride Night
Bank of America
April 7
Orlando Magic
Autism Awareness Night
Schindler Elevator
April 10
Washington Wizards
Fan Appreciation Night