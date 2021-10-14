Hornets promotions include a LaMelo Ball bobblehead. Here’s how to get yours

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Roderick Boone
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LaMelo Ball has slowly evolved into the face of the Charlotte Hornets since bursting onto the scene less than a year ago. And his mug is plastered on something else now.

His own bobblehead doll.

The keepsake is one of a number of giveaways the Hornets announced Thursday as part of their game-night promotions. Ball’s bobblehead comes in a three-game gift pack bearing his name and the games are wrapped around the holiday season. It includes their Nov. 26 matchup against Minnesota, the Dec. 27 tilt versus Houston and a Jan. 2 contest with Phoenix.

Only 1,500 of “The LaMelo Ball Bobblehead Gift Pack” offers are available and those tickets go on sale Oct. 25.

Another notable promotion includes a dual bobblehead of Bally Sports Southeast announcers Eric Collins and Dell Curry that will be handed out March 19 when they play Dallas. The giveaways begin with Wednesday’s regular-season opener against Indiana in which fans will receive a T-shirt.

Charlotte Hornets promotions this season

DATE

OPPONENT

THEME

PARTNER

GIVEAWAY

October 20

Indiana Pacers

Opening Night

T-Shirt

November 12

New York Knicks

Hive 75 Night

Retro Pennant

December 10

Sacramento Kings

Buzz City Heroes

Novant Health

December 27

Houston Rockets

Hive 75 Night

January 2

Phoenix Suns

704 Night

Novant Health

704 Blanket

January 8

Milwaukee Bucks

Hive 75 Night

January 23

Atlanta Hawks

Hive 75 Night

January 30

Los Angeles Clippers

Buzz City Kids Day

Novant Health

February 9

Chicago Bulls

Hive 75 Night

February 12

Memphis Grizzlies

Hive 75 Night

February 27

Detroit Pistons

HBCU Celebration

Blue Cross NC

March 9

Boston Celtics

Noches Ene-Be-A

March 16

Atlanta Hawks

Women’s Empowerment Night

Bank of America

March 19

Dallas Mavericks

Hive 75 Night

Eric Collins / Dell Curry Bobblehead

March 25

Utah Jazz

Hive 75 Night

March 28

Denver Nuggets

Pride Night

Bank of America

April 7

Orlando Magic

Autism Awareness Night

Schindler Elevator

April 10

Washington Wizards

Fan Appreciation Night



Recommended Stories