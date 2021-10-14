Hornets promotions include a LaMelo Ball bobblehead. Here’s how to get yours

LaMelo Ball has slowly evolved into the face of the Charlotte Hornets since bursting onto the scene less than a year ago. And his mug is plastered on something else now.

His own bobblehead doll.

The keepsake is one of a number of giveaways the Hornets announced Thursday as part of their game-night promotions. Ball’s bobblehead comes in a three-game gift pack bearing his name and the games are wrapped around the holiday season. It includes their Nov. 26 matchup against Minnesota, the Dec. 27 tilt versus Houston and a Jan. 2 contest with Phoenix.

Only 1,500 of “The LaMelo Ball Bobblehead Gift Pack” offers are available and those tickets go on sale Oct. 25.

Another notable promotion includes a dual bobblehead of Bally Sports Southeast announcers Eric Collins and Dell Curry that will be handed out March 19 when they play Dallas. The giveaways begin with Wednesday’s regular-season opener against Indiana in which fans will receive a T-shirt.

Charlotte Hornets promotions this season