Hornets president Mitch Kupchak shares story of LaMelo Ball’s first night in Charlotte

In the predraft process, LaMelo Ball’s commitment and attitude were questioned. A product of his outspoken father, LaVar, many transferred their feelings and assumptions of him onto LaMelo, a problem older brother Lonzo has dealt with as well.

The notions of Ball being immature and not focused on the game came despite multiple firsthand accounts from coaches and teammates with Illawarra contradicting those reports. However, if more proof was needed, Hornets president of basketball operations Mitch Kupchak provided it. In his preseason press conference on Tuesday, Kupchak shared a story of Ball’s first night in Charlotte, detailing yet another tale of his true work ethic.

“We had him in Charlotte the day after the draft, and we had a dinner where everybody was distanced with masks at a local restaurant in a big room and it was about 9:30, 10 o’clock at night and he leaned over and he said to me ‘Is there a place so I can go shoot after dinner?’ I was looking at my watch and was saying ‘I go to bed in 30 minutes and he wanted to go shoot.’ We did find a place for him to shoot at the facility, and he stayed there until 12:30 at night. I do know he loves the game, and he plays for the right reasons.”

Tangible proof of Ball’s workout in the gym exists as he posted a video to his Instagram story that night. While there may be concerns about Ball’s game and weaknesses on the court, there should be no questions about whether he’s committed to improving and willing to put in the work necessary.

That story of his first night is what coaches dream of and certainly will make Charlotte head coach James Borrego excited about the future of his team and his No. 3 pick.

