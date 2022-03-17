Hornets are in position for a home playoff game as season starts to turn in their favor

Understanding what was at stake and the significance of the opener of a five-game homestand, there was no real way the Charlotte Hornets could downplay what they were up against.

That’s why PJ Washington huffed and puffed with every critical bucket of his that cut through the nets Wednesday night. He was seething after blowing a two-hander late in the fourth quarter that might’ve raised the Spectrum Center roof a tad bit more.

“I was mad I missed the dunk,” Washington said.

He took it out on Atlanta and keyed the Hornets’ impressive 116-106 win, outscoring the Hawks in a game-sealing run all by himself thanks to netting 13 of his team’s final 19 points. By closing out their Southeast Division foes, Washington & Co. kept their chances of potentially hosting at least one game in the postseason alive.

The Hawks came into Wednesday night in ninth place and were ahead of the Hornets by a half-game in the tight Eastern Conference standings. Atlanta also held the season series edge 2-1, meaning if the Hornets had any legitimate chance at finishing above 10th place, they had to get past the Hawks. Now the Hornets (35-35) have leapfrogged Atlanta by a half-game margin, once again putting destiny in their own hands with 12 games remaining.

“We just know how important this game was,” Hornets guard Terry Rozier said. “The standings in the East, both teams knocking on the door. So we know how important this is. But every game from here on out is important. So we’ve got to keep playing like that and hopefully we can just build off of this.”

In order to do so and ensure there is no repeat nightmarish performance of a season ago as they await Gordon Hayward’s return, it’s going to take a collaborative effort. Doing things like racking up 30 assists on 43 field goals akin to what transpired against Atlanta, keeping the offense flowing with crisp passes rather than relying too much one-on-one play.

The Hornets’ coaches have to also continue switching things up schematically, tossing a strategic wrench into the mix like what they’ve done lately. Whether it’s the pick-and-roll between LaMelo Ball and Montrezl Harrell, teaming Ball with Isaiah Thomas in the backcourt or defensive wrinkles that chase bucket-getters like Trae Young off the ball, they have to stay creative.

That’s also what the Hornets did by waiting until just over five minutes remained against the Hawks. Inserting Washington and placing him on the floor with Ball, Rozier, Miles Bridges and Cody Martin turned out to be a nice modification.

Atlanta’s Clint Capella, usually a blocking machine against the Hornets, couldn’t control the paint.

“Mase had a good game,” coach James Borrego said, referring to Mason Plumlee. “I thought Trez gave us good minutes as well. I liked our ‘fives’ tonight. The one thing that they both don’t do is stretch Capella. And we held our small ball lineup until late and went to that adjustment late just to spread the floor. Make Capella play in space, make him close out and he couldn’t just sit at the rim all night. Or at least in the last four minutes.”

Harrell, who fired up the crowd of 16,648 with six rim-rattling dunks, was all for it.

“Coach made a great sub toward the end going small-ball ‘five,’ ” Harrell said. “PJ found great, open looks and the plays that we ran he shot the ball with confidence. Most guys would maybe get down on themselves and maybe kind of hang their head that the game isn’t going the way they want it to. But he stayed with it, stayed ready and he came down and knocked down some big-time shots in the fourth quarter.

“Had a great game from start to finish really. But to see him shoot the ball with confidence, and shoot the ball at a high level and keep playing for a full 48-minute game, it was great honestly.”

Same goes for the Hornets’ defensive effort against Trae Young, an indicator they can limit some of the NBA’s top talent if they dig in more on that side of the ball. By effectively executing their game plan, they put the clamps on the league’s fourth-leading scorer.

Young didn’t make his first field goal until the third quarter, getting held to his lowest point total (9) of the season. That shouldn’t go unnoticed.

“Yeah, I mean they did a really good job, more than any team really has done this year,” Young said. “And they did it right from the beginning and it is frustrating. I want to play. I want to play basketball, but when they double me and blitz me every time down the floor, I have to do other things to help the team, and make the right play and get it out and make the right play for someone else.

“It is frustrating, but sometimes that is part of playing this game at a high level and being one of the best players in this league.”

Keeping close tabs on guys like Young is important because the Hornets’ margin for error, particularly defensively, is thin. Games like these should greatly boost their morale and build confidence, something that’s a necessity for a team that had dropped 10 of its previous 13 matchups at home and skidded in the wrong direction prior to its current three-game winning streak.

“It was huge, definitely huge for us,” Washington said. “We’ve been paying attention and for us, it’s all about the defensive end. For us to come out and do that, it shows that we can do it and we just need to hold ourselves accountable and do it every game.

“So, if we do that it’s going to be hard for teams to beat us. Keep moving the ball, playing together, it looks wonderful out there. So I’m just proud of our guys and happy we got the (win).”