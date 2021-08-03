Hornets point guard heading to the New Orleans Pelicans

Charlotte Hornets point guard Devonte’ Graham is reportedly on his way to New Orleans.

According to ESPN, Graham is part of a sign-and-trade that will send him to the Pelicans on a four-year, $47 million contract.

On Sunday, they extended a qualifying offer to Graham, making him a restricted free agent.

The Hornets entered free agency with four free agents: Graham, Malik Monk, Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo.

This story is breaking and will be updated.