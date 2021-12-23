Hornets podcast: TV voice Eric Collins discusses LaMelo Ball, his calls going viral

Eric Collins has become a viral sensation.

Since LaMelo Ball’s arrival, the play-by-play voice for Charlotte Hornets’ games on Bally Sports Southeast can be heard as the background soundtrack calling the action. His catchphrases like “Hum Diddly Dee” are now part of the vernacular of Hornets fans everywhere.

Collins gets into what he enjoys most about being behind the microphone to describe Ball’s passes and highlight reel plays, how he prepares for games, traveling on the road during the pandemic and more.

Plus, in this latest episode, we break down the issues the Hornets are dealing with and your questions answered in our mailbag segment.

The weekly podcast can also be found on Apple and Spotify.