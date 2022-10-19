Hornets podcast: Terry Rozier motivated to end Charlotte’s playoff drought

Terry Rozier is embarking on his fourth season with the Charlotte Hornets and has one thing in mind: getting his team to the playoffs.

Ending the franchise’s postseason drought is chief among the 28-year-old’s goals and he’s motivated to do it with a group he believes can surprise people during the 2022-23 season. The Hornets haven’t been to the playoffs since 2016 and hope to find a way to get past their consecutive losses in the play-in tournament.

In the latest episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest podcast, Rozier dropped by to chat about the Hornets’ prospects this season, how he’s advising LaMelo Ball on the injury front as the All-Star point guard nurses a sprained left ankle, how he devised his fancy dribbling moves and more.

The weekly podcast can also be found on Apple and Spotify.