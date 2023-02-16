Hornets podcast: Steve Clifford on a needed All-Star break, LaMelo Ball’s improvement

Steve Clifford has navigated a roller coaster during the past five months and the ride is coming to a temporary halt over the next seven days.

In this week’s episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest, the Charlotte Hornets’ coach discusses how much the team needs this All-Star break, the biggest improvement he’s noticed in LaMelo Ball during his third year, what he wants to see from the players during Charlotte’s final 22 games, who, if anybody, has surprised him this season and more.

