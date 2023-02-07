Hornets podcast: Nick Richards breaks down third season, what to expect going forward

Nick Richards has been the odd man out of the Charlotte Hornets’ big man rotation of late, but that could be changing soon.

With a logjam at center and the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Hornets could look to move veteran Mason Plumlee. If that happens, it will open up more of an opportunity for third-year reserve Nick Richards.

In the latest episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest, the soft-spoken Richards, a man of few words, stops by to chat about the ebbs and flows of his third season, what he specifically worked on during the offseason to take such a leap growth-wise this year, potentially getting more playing time over the remainder of the season, his thoughts on rookie Mark Williams, and more.

The weekly podcast can be also be found on Apple and Spotify.