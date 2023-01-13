Hornets podcast: Mason Plumlee dishes on helping Mark Williams, LaMelo Ball’s growth

Mason Plumlee enjoys imparting some knowledge in Mark Williams’ ear, giving the Charlotte Hornets’ rookie center a variety of pointers.

As a veteran, Plumlee understands the importance of passing down the things others taught him along the way – even if it’s to a youngster who might eventually supplant you.

In this week’s episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest, the Hornets’ veteran center Mason Plumlee explains what he’s doing to help bring Williams along, the reason for his own increased production, his take on LaMelo Ball’s growth, what sticks out most about Charlotte compared to the other four NBA cities he’s played in and more.

The weekly podcast can also be found on Apple and Spotify.