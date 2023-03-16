Hornets podcast: JT Thor explains how he’s gained confidence in his second season

JT Thor is a man of few words and lets his play do all the talking.

In the latest episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest podcast, the Charlotte Hornets forward discussed the growth he’s made in his second season, how getting additional playing time of late is helping him gain even more confidence, why his selfless approach has caught the eye of coach Steve Clifford, what he enjoys doing most off the court and more.

The weekly podcast can also be heard on Apple and Spotify.