Hornets podcast: Gordon Hayward on their injury-plagued season, his time in Charlotte

Gordon Hayward knows about injuries all too well, and the Charlotte Hornets have been besieged by more than their share of them during his tenure in North Carolina.

In the latest episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest, Hayward discusses the ups and downs of the Hornets’ injury-plagued campaign with LaMelo Ball being out for the season, reflects on his two-plus years with the franchise, what he enjoys most about Charlotte, which of the team’s young players excites him most, and more.

The weekly podcast can also be found on Apple and Spotify.