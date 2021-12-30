Hornets podcast: Good backcourt vibes has Charlotte smiling heading into 2022

Terry Rozier is on track again and LaMelo Ball is engaged defensively.

That combination is among the things that has the Charlotte Hornets feeling good about themselves as they ride a three-game winning streak into 2022. We also look ahead to the favorable upcoming schedule that features plenty of home games in January.

Plus in this latest episode, in answering your questions in our latest mailbag we break down whether the Hornets should make a trade prior to the Feb. 10 deadline.

The weekly podcast can also be found on Apple and Spotify.