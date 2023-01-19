Hornets podcast: Five good minutes with guard Dennis Smith Jr.

The last couple of years have been a whirlwind for Dennis Smith Jr., but it looks like he might have found a home in his native state.

Smith is settling in with the Charlotte Hornets, typically one of the first guards summoned off the bench by coach Steve Clifford. He’s become a go-to defender and often picks up his man in the backcourt, attempting to constantly put pressure on the ball.

In the latest episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest, Smith offers his thoughts on the season and the emotions he felt after being derailed by an ankle injury. He also describes what it’s like to finally play alongside LaMelo Ball considering the initial anticipation, why he’s taken to Clifford, his goals for the rest of the season and more.

The weekly podcast can also be found on Apple and Spotify.