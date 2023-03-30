Hornets podcast: Eric Collins on his unique style, Dell Curry synergy, LaMelo’s growth

It’s hard to believe, but Eric Collins is nearing the completion of his eighth season as the television play-by-play voice of the Charlotte Hornets.

In the latest episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest, Collins gives insight on his unique style behind the microphone and how he’s able to bring so much energy to each broadcast. He also explains what’s behind his easy going synergy with analyst Dell Curry, his favorite NBA city, LaMelo Ball’s third season and how the Hornets’ star point guard can reach the next level and more.

The weekly podcast can also be found on Apple and Spotify.