Hornets Podcast: Cody Martin dives into leading the NBA in 3-point percentage

Having five players sidelined due to health and safety protocols has made for quite a week for the Charlotte Hornets.

But there are a few bright spots emanating from the darkness, and witnessing Cody Martin’s exceptional growth is chief among them. In this latest episode, we chat with the third-year wing about his breakout season, playing point guard with LaMelo Ball out, leading the NBA in 3-point percentage and more.

Plus, which player could most benefit from the increased time and potentially elbow himself into the rotation eventually even when Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, Jalen McDaniels and Ish Smith return? That’s discussed in the mailbag, where your questions are answered.

