Hornets podcast: Assistant coach Bob Beyer on player development, Steve Clifford’s passion

You may not be aware of it, but Bob Beyer wears a lot of hats for the Charlotte Hornets.

In this week’s episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest, the longtime assistant coach breaks down his precise job description as a member of Steve Clifford’s staff, the importance of player development and how it’s changed in his 18 years in the league, his favorite NBA memory and why it drives and motives him with the Hornets, Clifford’s burning passion to bring a winner to Charlotte and more.

The weekly podcast can also be found on Apple and Spotify.