Hornets player grades for 2021-22 season: LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets both showed growth during the 2021-22 season, despite their disappointment losing in the play-in tournament for the second-straight season.

Ball led the Hornets to a 43-39 record, 10 games better than last season, while he improved across the board in all major stat categories and making his first All-Star team.

In 75 games this season, Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.6 steals on 38,9% shooting from 3-point range — all career-highs.

LaMelo is on the brink of superstardom in the NBA and his play on the court and personality off the court proves that, as ESPN recently ranked Ball No. 5 on their ’25 under 25′ list.

LaMelo’s growth in his second season came was evident all over the floor. Ball took more command of the offense and was seen as more of a visible, vocal leader on the floor, which led to more wins for the Hornets.

The usage rate for Ball increased from 26.1 to 28.2 this season along with a jump in win shares from 2.8 to 5.8. LaMelo’s improvement in his 3-point percentage and free throw percentage this season increased his overall threat as a three-level scorer.

With LaMelo’s shot improvement from downtown, along with his threat to get to the basket and find open teammates, he’s one of the most dangerous players in the league to plan for.

Going forward for Ball, adding more strength to his body and improving as a defender, which he noted in his exit interview, is essential to take his All-Star caliber game to an All-NBA level.

“This whole offseason, try to improve on everything if that’s watching film, defending, shooting, ball handling; just working on everything.”

If Ball can make strides in all areas of his game, like he did this season, and he and the Hornets can improve on closing out games, the playoffs should be in reach for next season.

Player Grade: A-

