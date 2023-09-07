Hornets’ PJ Washington on Brandon Miller: ‘He is going to turn a lot of heads’

Brandon Miller hasn’t been with the Charlotte Hornets very long but the No. 2 overall pick has already impressed some of the veterans around him this offseason.

Miller debuted with the Hornets in summer league and averaged 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in five appearances in Sacramento and Las Vegas. He scored in double figures four times, including a summer league-high 26 points on July 11.

The 6-foot-9 forward was viewed as a versatile player last year at Alabama and has the tools to make an immediate impact with the Hornets. He has had a busy summer in the gym and will be ready to go when training camp begins next month.

Hornets forward PJ Washington, speaking this week on the “Kyle Bailey Show” on WFNZ-FM in Charlotte, has been impressed by what he has seen so far from Miller.

His work ethic stands out to me. He is very skilled. He can do pretty much everything on the court. He has good size to him. I think he has all of the intangibles to be a good player in this league and I can’t wait for him to come out and show everything he has been working on. I think he is going to be great. He is going to be really good in Coach (Steve Clifford’s) system. He is going to turn a lot of heads this season, for sure.

With some players ahead of him on the depth chart, it will be worth watching how Clifford and the coaching staff integrate him into the system. The team has brought along some of its rookies rather slowly recently but that could change considering Miller was the second pick.

While his role has yet to be determined, Miller is among the favorites to win Rookie of the Year and has the fourth-best odds. Given his overall ability, Miller has the potential to emerge as one of the most productive rookies this year.

With the offseason winding down, the collective basketball community won’t have to wait much longer to see Miller and the rest of the rookie class hit the court for the first time.

