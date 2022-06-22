Hornets to offload Gordon Hayward’s contract?

According to ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst, the Hornets are not only looking at the prospect of sending Hayward packing. They also have two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, and it appears that they may use them as leverage in a potential deal: “Keep an eye on the Charlotte Hornets,” Windhorst said. “Now, they have two picks in the middle of the draft: picks 13 and 15. People in the league do not feel they will make both picks. They might not even make either pick. But right now they are looking to make a deal with one of those picks, combine them with one of the salaries that they have in-house. Gordon Hayward is one of the names we’re hearing, potentially to offload some money, potentially to move around the draft, as they try to clear some salary space for Miles Bridges. That’s a top free agent for them, they got a lot of salary committed.”

I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@John Ireland from 1-4 pm! Talking Lakers trade rumors (Russ, Kyrie, Nets, Hornets, Hayward, etc.), Dodgers, Gronk, the Sheen family, Mandy Awards preview and more! Listen up! AK – 3:39 PM

2022 NBA Draft prospect Jake LaRavia (@jacob_laravia3) has worked out for GS (twice), NY, BKN, MIL, TOR, DEN, MEM, ORL, SA, OKC, MIA, MIN, etc.

He talks about his skill set, modeling his game after Gordon Hayward, his draft-night plans and more.

PODCAST: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:11 PM

Scott Agness: Gordon Hayward, Matt Howard and Shelvin Mack will be inducted into the Butler Athletics Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Sept. 24. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / June 16, 2022

Are there players in the league now or retired that you’d compare yourself to? JL: Gordon Hayward. -via HoopsHype / June 15, 2022

After hiring Kenny Atkinson, the Hornets may hold onto Gordon Hayward. Several sources believe the Pacers will keep Turner. Pencil in Chris Boucher to return to the Raptors. -via Bleacher Report / June 13, 2022