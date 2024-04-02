Hornets no match for Boston Celtics as Sam Hauser gets 25 points in 24 minutes

The Charlotte Hornets hardly knew what hit them as the Boston Celtics beat them 118-104 on their own home court. The Hornets were no match for the Celtics as Sam Hauser put up 25 points in just 24 minutes of floor time at Spectrum Center on Monday night.

The Virginia alum had one of his best games of the NBA’s 2023-24 season as he would end up going a sizzling 9-of-13 from the field overall vs. Charlotte, and an equally lethal 7-of-11 from beyond the arc. NBC Sports Boston’s Eddie House, Brian Scalabrine and Drew Carter joined Abby Chin on the most recent episode of the “Celtics Postgame Live” show.

After that, Scal and Drew caught up with Hauser after his big night for an exclusive interview.

