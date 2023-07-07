Hornets’ newly re-signed Miles Bridges makes first public statement in a year

Officially a member of the Charlotte Hornets again, Miles Bridges made his first public comments addressing his arrest for felony domestic violence more than a year ago.

Bridges, who was a restricted free agent until he elected to take the Hornets’ $7.9 million qualifying offer on Sunday, said he was sorry and expressed gratitude for reuniting with the franchise that drafted him in 2018.

“I sincerely apologize for the pain, embarrassment and disappointment that last year’s incident caused so many people,” Bridges said in a statement issued by the Hornets. “Time away from the game allowed me to reflect, immerse myself in therapy and prioritize becoming a better person — someone my family and peers can be proud of.”

Bridges also said he’s thankful he’s getting another opportunity to play pro basketball.

“I’m grateful to the Hornets and the NBA community for giving me a second chance — most people don’t ever get one,” he said, “and I understand those questioning whether I deserve one. I will do everything I can to earn back the trust and confidence of my teammates, coaches, the Hornets organization and staff, fans, and the Charlotte community.

“I’m ready to return to work and can’t wait to rejoin my Hornets teammates.”

Mitch Kuphak, Charlotte’s team president/GM, finally addressed the team’s pursuit of Bridges after refusing to comment much about the situation until there was a final resolution. In a statement, Kupchak explained the team’s reasoning for bringing Bridges back into the fold after his arrest and subsequent no contest plea.

“Throughout this process, we have taken a measured and serious approach,” Kupchak said. “Several factors played a part in our decision to bring Miles back, including the conclusion of the legal process, the results of the NBA’s investigation and Miles’ commitment to counseling and community service.

“Our five-year relationship with Miles has allowed for open and honest dialogue. He has shown remorse, indicated that he has learned from this situation and expressed that it will not happen again. We look forward to Miles rejoining our team.”

Bridges didn’t play at all last season after pleading no contest to felony domestic violence. Because he wasn’t under contract and missed all 82 games, the NBA deemed he served 20 of the 30-game suspension the league announced in April.

Let’s get it Buzz City https://t.co/kesBkMYcyW — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) July 7, 2023

By signing the qualifying offer, Bridges believes he will get a more lucrative multi-year contract next summer when he will be an unrestricted free agent, allowing him to sign with any team. It’s a rather large gamble given his year of inactivity and the Hornets’ crowded wing position, which currently features the No. 2 overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft, Brandon Miller, plus Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin and Bryce McGowens.

Bridges turned down a four-year, $60 million deal before the season opener in 2021-22, and prior to his arrest last June, he was on pace to land an average salary of more than $20 million per season, which represents a huge gap between the qualifying offer he agreed to on Sunday.

Bridges is expected to have a formal press conference later this month.