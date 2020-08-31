Hornets bring back double pinstripes for new 2020-21 uniforms

The Charlotte Hornets are going back to the double pinstripes in the franchise’s first full uniform redesign since they returned to the Hornets brand in 2014.

The pinstripes are all one color in the white and teal jerseys, rather than the multicolored pinstripes on the second iteration of the uniforms from 1997 to 2002. The new uniforms will focus primarily on the teal and white colors, with purple as an accent piece.

The Association Edition jerseys are white with “Charlotte” in teal on the chest and a teal number. The Icon Editions are teal with “Hornets” in white and white numbers. The fonts on both are outlined in purple.

The team wrote in an announcement:

The new Association and Icon Edition uniforms are an evolution of the Hornets’ uniform history. The design weaves together the lineage of previous uniforms in a way that is fierce, yet formal, while also drawing on the purity and essence of the game of basketball. The new look is streamlined to be more bold, symbolic and unified in order to present a modern and relevant take on the storied basketball tradition of Charlotte and the Carolinas.

Dell Curry, who was with the franchise for a decade starting in its inaugural 1988 season, narrated the nearly two-minute uniform reveal that took fans up to 2020.





There is also an animated video showing the standout parts of the uniform, including the “H-cell” and “C-cell” logos on the waist and the Hornets logo on the side of the shorts. They were designed as a collaboration with the Hornets, RARE Design, Jordan Brand and the NBA’s Global Merchandising Group.

