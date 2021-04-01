Hornets at Nets: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday
The Brooklyn Nets are the new leaders of the East after beating the Houston Rockets Wednesday night at Barclays Center. The Nets went half a game above the Sixers with the win. In the process, James Harden suffered an apparent hamstring injury in the third quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game as a result.
Whether or not the Beard will play against the Hornets is still up in the air, though it’s likely the Nets will be cautious with their MVP candidate. Nevertheless, the Nets have to prepare to go in without him, which puts more of a weight on Kyrie Irving’s shoulders for this matchup.
Kevin Durant is still out along with Spencer Dinwiddie while Landry Shamet remains questionable along with James Harden. For Charlotte, Malik Monk is probable while LaMelo Ball is out for the remainder of the season.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Thursday, Apr. 1
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TNT
Probable starting lineups
Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving
Joe Harris
Bruce Brown
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan
Terry Rozier
Devonte’ Graham
Gordon Hayward
PJ Washington
Bismack Biyombo