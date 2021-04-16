Hornets at Nets: Lineups, injury reports, and broadcast info for Friday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ajayi Browne
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What was a loss on Wednesday night for the Nets felt like a win considering the bench nearly rallied against the first seeded Philadelphia 76ers. It was also a game that did not feature Kevin Durant or James Harden, two integral parts to this Nets squad. With the gravity LaMarcus Aldridge decision to retire still looming in the air, Brooklyn will be determined to bounce back against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center.

James Harden, Chris Chiozza, Tyler Johnson, and Spencer Dinwiddie are all out for this matchup. The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Malik Monk and Nate Darling. Some good news for Charlotte though is that Brad Wanamaker, Devonte’ Graham, and PJ Washington are probable.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Friday, April 16.

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: YES2

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

  • Kyrie Irving

  • Joe Harris

  • Kevin Durant

  • Jeff Green

  • DeAndre Jordan

Charlotte Hornets

  • Terry Rozier

  • Cody Martin

  • Miles Bridges

  • PJ Washington

  • Bismack Biyombo

Recommended Stories

  • No good news in Charlotte Hornets injury report, heading into Brooklyn Nets game

    The Hornets are on a 3-game losing streak, sliding down the NBA standings

  • Nets choose resting Kevin Durant over reward of East's top seed in loss to 76ers

    The Nets drew a clear line in the sand on Wednesday, prioritizing extreme caution when it comes to the health of their superstar trio over a tiebreaker with the 76ers for the East's No. 1 seed.

  • Lakers news: Anthony Davis cleared for all on-court activities

    The Los Angeles Lakers could get Anthony Davis back for a little bit of action this weekend against the Utah Jazz.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo trade destination rankings as 49ers' draft decision nears

    If the 49ers do decide to deal Jimmy Garoppolo, where is the oft-injured QB likely headed?

  • Anthony Davis seen working out on Staples Center court, could return to Lakers next week

    AD has been out since mid-February.

  • Fauci believes J&J vaccine will 'get back on track'

    Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci believes Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine will get 'back on track' soon after reports of rare blood clotting prompted U.S. regulators to pause its use this week.His comments come a day after advisers to the CDC delayed a vote on resuming the J&J shots, until it had more data on the risk.Fauci told Reuters Thursday the pause is a good sign that U.S. regulators take safety seriously, but urged them to make a decision on the vaccine soon."You know, the concern is that the longer you draw it out the more they'll be, you know, concern about not only that that vaccine, but there might even have an impact on vaccine hesitancy in general."The blood clots associated with the J&J vaccine closely resemble cases seen in Europe with the AstraZeneca vaccine.Some European countries are already backing away from using both.Denmark announced Wednesday it would stop using AstraZeneca's vaccine altogether.Fauci said Thursday that decision could be premature until countries find out whether the adverse events are occurring more than they would normally.But countries with no other vaccine options may have to weigh those risks against the risk of COVID-19, which has also been linked to the same type of brain blood clots."You know, you're really going to have to make an interesting judgment call. If you have alternative vaccines, fine. But if you don't, you may need to say, you know, it's a very, very small risk, but the advantage of giving people vaccines far outweighs the risk of that adverse event."Meanwhile, as more Americans receive the vaccine, pressure is mounting to further lift coronavirus restrictions."What has to happen before Americans get their freedoms back?"In a heated exchange with Representative Jim Jordan on Thursday, Fauci said it was still too soon to lift social distancing measures across the U.S. and hit back at claims that Americans' first amendment rights were being violated."I don't look at this as a liberty thing. I look at this as a public health thing."The U.S. has reported an increase in new COVID-19 cases for four weeks in a row, according to a Reuters analysis.

  • Luka Doncic is blowing the doors of basketball wide open, picking up where Steph left off

    If we connect Curry’s performance to Doncic’s shot, then maybe — just maybe — what Doncic did Wednesday will one day be normal. No, not normal — never normal — but normalized.

  • Fighter who suffered severed finger has bout result overturned

    Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.

  • UFC 264: Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier confirmed for capacity crowd in Las Vegas

    "The Mac is back in Sin City! Full House!" McGregor said Wednesday.

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • Swimming: Peaty ahead of schedule for Olympics after another 100m blast

    The Olympic champion had already made sure of his ticket to Japan but the motivation was clear as he won the final in 57.39 seconds, the fifth fastest of all time, with exactly 100 days to go until the Games start. World silver medallist James Wilby was second in the final with a time of 58.76. Peaty said the birth of his son in September provided plenty of motivation, particularly at an event like the trials which are taking place behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Zach LaVine with a buzzer beater vs the Orlando Magic

    Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) with a buzzer beater vs the Orlando Magic, 04/14/2021

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas advances to third round in Monte Carlo

    Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece recorded a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aslan Karatsev of Russia on Tuesday in their second-round match at the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco. Tsitsipas smashed four aces en route to dispatching Karatsev in one hour, 24 minutes. "I'm putting (in) hours on the court, trying to become consistent (and) get close to the legends of our sport," Tsitsipas said.

  • No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

    Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.

  • Brandon Clarke

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 98

  • Nick Saban says Alabama has a strategy for new NCAA transfer policy

    During his post-practice Zoom call with reporters Thursday, Saban was asked about the new policy and whether it will affect how he goes about building future teams. “We have thought about a strategy that we're going to use,” Saban said. In the past, Saban hasn’t typically relied on transfers to strengthen his roster.

  • Bill Walton tells great fight story from his first Celtics-Lakers game in 1985

    Before Thursday's Celtics-Lakers matchup, Bill Walton shared a great story from his first C's-Lakers game back in 1985.

  • Cubs pitcher, manager suspended after catcher Willson Contreras admits they threw at Brewers P

    The Cubs catcher may have said too much in a postgame interview.

  • Bellator 257 breakdown: What danger is mystery man Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov for Corey Anderson?

    MMA Junkie fight analyst Dan Tom takes a closer look at the Bellator 257 main event rematch between Vadim Nemkov and Phil Davis.

  • Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock ranked as NFL’s worst drafting GM

    Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock ranked as NFL's worst drafting GM