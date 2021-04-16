Hornets at Nets: Lineups, injury reports, and broadcast info for Friday
What was a loss on Wednesday night for the Nets felt like a win considering the bench nearly rallied against the first seeded Philadelphia 76ers. It was also a game that did not feature Kevin Durant or James Harden, two integral parts to this Nets squad. With the gravity LaMarcus Aldridge decision to retire still looming in the air, Brooklyn will be determined to bounce back against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center.
James Harden, Chris Chiozza, Tyler Johnson, and Spencer Dinwiddie are all out for this matchup. The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Malik Monk and Nate Darling. Some good news for Charlotte though is that Brad Wanamaker, Devonte’ Graham, and PJ Washington are probable.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Friday, April 16.
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: YES2
Probable starting lineups
Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving
Joe Harris
Kevin Durant
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan
Charlotte Hornets
Terry Rozier
Cody Martin
Miles Bridges
PJ Washington
Bismack Biyombo