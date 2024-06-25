Hornets mock NBA draft 3.0: A final prediction of what Charlotte will do with picks

Mercifully, it’s almost upon us.

Weeks of speculation have dwindled down to hours and one the weakest NBA Drafts in more than a decade has nearly arrived. Not having a clear cut favorite to go No. 1 overall adds to the intrigue, but the buzz is at microscopic levels compared to a year ago when Victor Wembanyama’s impending arrival had people salivating.

Pundits have jockeyed back and forth between French prospects Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher hearing their name called first by NBA commissioner Adam Silver at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, leading to questions about who will be around for the Charlotte Hornets to select.

Besides holding the sixth overall spot, the Hornets also possess No. 42 — a position the franchise has never drafted from. Charlotte acquired the pick, which originally belonged to Houston, plus Tre Mann, Davis Bertans, Vasa Micic and a second-round selection in 2024 and 2025 in exchange for Gordon Hayward at the trade deadline in February.

Here is the final version of our Hornets-themed mock draft:

No. 6 pick

▪ Name: Reed Sheppard

▪ Position: SG

▪ Team: Kentucky

Make no mistake about it: Reed Sheppard is a wanted man.

As mentioned in the last rendition of our mock draft, the Kentucky product is definitely on the Hornets’ radar. His shooting ability, which should help create some space on the floor in the NBA, has some scouts eager to see how his game translates to the next level following his one-and-done season with the Wildcats.

Averaging those 12.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game at Kentucky was just a precursor to his solid showing at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last month, recording a 42-inch vertical leap that even made him chuckle when he discussed his riveting measurable.

“Yeah, I’ve got some stuff about it,” Sheppard said. “I don’t know if I was really expecting it, but it was pretty cool seeing that. They must’ve messed something up. There’s no way I did that.

“No, it was pretty cool seeing the 42 on the board after that good jump.”

Sheppard, who made 52.1% of his 3-point attempts with the Wildcats, appears to be the hottest prospect outside of the two Frenchmen — even if there may be some concerns about his 6-foot-2, 187-pound stature. He’s rumored to be a favorite of Houston, which can take him off the board at No. 3.

Reed may also be in the sightlines of San Antonio at No. 4. So, if the Hornets intend to land Sheppard, they may have to do some wheeling and dealing to reel in a Texas-sized prize.

No. 42 pick

▪ Name: Ulrich Chomche

▪ Position: PF

▪ Team: NBA Africa Academy/Cameroon

With the Hornets’ roster in flux and a need to shift some things around, there may not be much room left for someone taken this late in the second round. This slot is screaming for an individual who’s still raw and has to be developed for the better part of 2024-25 before possibly sliding into the playing time discussion in 2025-26.

That’s where Ulrich Chomche could come into the picture.

Ulrich Chomche (62) and Jalen Bridges (61) participate during the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena.

Born on Dec. 30, 2005 — let that date sink in — Chomche narrowly made the NBA’s age requirement to be included in the 2024 draft class and is the youngest player in the group. A 6-11 forward, he’s considered a two-way prospect who may be better defensively than offensively right now.

There’s not a huge sampling of Chomche’s game, though. He suited up this past season during NBA Academy’s Basketball Africa League qualifiers but saw action in just three games, averaging 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal. He also made 42.4% of his attempts, shot 38.1% from 3-point range and 75% from the foul line.

Chomche would be destined for a lot of action with the G League’s Greensboro Swarm, allowing him to hone some of the basic skills and concepts rather than wasting away on the Hornets’ bench in street clothes or a uniform that won’t need washing after the final buzzer.