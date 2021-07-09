Hornets Mock Draft Roundup: Charlotte adds shooters around LaMelo Ball
In the latest round of mock draft roundups, the Hornets appear to be targeting shooters to complement LaMelo Ball.
Who is Celtics 2020 draft stash Yam Madar?
The suspect was found and arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals and Frankfort police.
Thirty months into the experiment, the only thing that is clear is that Hardy’s belief in himself is rock solid.
Chase Claypool has a shot to be truly elite this season.
Chris Livingston has family in Lexington, and Kentucky’s John Calipari has made him a major priority for the 2022 class.
The ultra-rare trading card should command a hefty array of bids, and is already at over $350,000.
Tar Heels men’s basketball picks up big addition in 6-11 forward who can shoot from outside
PHOENIX (AP) The ball went from Chris Paul to Devin Booker and didn't stop moving until Deandre Ayton scored after every Suns player had touched it. The 10-pass sequence was the prettiest play of the NBA Finals and the kind the one-man show Bucks couldn't dream of. ''We actually talked about that play right after the game, me and Mikal (Bridges), and he was like, `I think that was the most pumped I've ever been after a play,''' Booker said.
The Suns had the Bucks scrambling on defense, whipping the ball around the court until they found an open Deandre Ayton for the basket.
Curry on Thursday expressed his opinion on the Warriors potentially adding two lottery picks this year in the draft.
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
A former Philadelphia 76ers scout has some thoughts on Ben Simmons' offensive struggles.
The Pacers have reportedly talked with Houston about trading the No. 13 pick in a deal landing Indiana a player signed to a multi-year deal.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Jaylen Brown.
The former Kentucky Wildcats guard may achieve something unprecedented if he leads the Phoenix Suns to the NBA title.
Steve Kerr likely doesn't run a lot of wind sprints during Warriors practice, but he had to turn on the jets with his Team USA colleagues in Las Vegas on Friday.
Could Kevin Love head to the Bay Area next season?
A spectator brazenly walked on to a teebox and took a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag in a bizarre and troubling start to the second round of the Scottish Open. As McIlroy and Jon Rahm, the world No 1, looked on in befuddlement, the man took a few swings before officials eventually arrived to lead him away. Police later revealed a 35-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and that the “investigations were ongoing”. Inevitably, there were questions asked about the security at this $7
After making controversial "diversity" comments, Nichols has been bumped from her role while Taylor has been promoted.
There are cameras and microphones everywhere at the NBA Finals, and they happened to catch an interaction late in Game 2 that was going viral before the game was even over. It was Phoenix coach Monty Williams, talking only to Suns center Deandre Ayton during a time out and trying desperately to cheer him up on what was a slow night statistically against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ayton's head was down.