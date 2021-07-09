Hornets Mock Draft Roundup: Charlotte adds shooters around LaMelo Ball

The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) The ball went from Chris Paul to Devin Booker and didn't stop moving until Deandre Ayton scored after every Suns player had touched it. The 10-pass sequence was the prettiest play of the NBA Finals and the kind the one-man show Bucks couldn't dream of. ''We actually talked about that play right after the game, me and Mikal (Bridges), and he was like, `I think that was the most pumped I've ever been after a play,''' Booker said.