Hornets, Miles Bridges reportedly working toward new deal despite recent domestic violence charge

Warning: The following article contains graphic allegations of domestic violence.

The Charlotte Hornets and restricted free agent Miles Bridges are reportedly “gathering traction in talks on a new deal, and optimism exists that an agreement could come in the relative near future,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bridges was arrested in June for one count of injuring a child’s parent and two counts of child abuse. The arrest happened the night before Bridges was set to hit free agency after four years with the Hornets.

Bridges' case remains under investigation by the league, with no indication of how long a suspension he is facing, according to Wojnarowski. If Bridges and the Hornets don’t reach an agreement, he will remain a free agent this summer.

In November, he pleaded no contest to a felony charge of domestic violence toward a spouse or other cohabitant, and the other two counts were dismissed.

With the no contest plea, Bridges accepted his conviction and punishment without formally admitting guilt in the case. As part of a deal with prosecutors, he was issued three years of probation with no jail time.

Bridges was reportedly mandated 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling, 52 weeks of parenting classes, 100 hours of community service and weekly narcotics testing, with marijuana forbidden without a doctor's prescription. He cannot own a gun, ammunition or any dangerous weapons and will have to pay a $300 restitution fee and $500 domestic violence fine.

The Charlotte Hornets and forward Miles Bridges are reportedly nearing an agreement. (Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports)

Bridges' wife, Mychelle Johnson, shared disturbing images of alleged assault

Before his arrest, Bridges received a qualifying offer from the Hornets and was seemingly set up for a major deal after recording a career-high 20.2 points, 7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last season.

A day after he was arrested, his wife, Mychelle Johnson, shared on Instagram disturbing images of what she alleged Bridges did to her while recalling the events in graphic detail.

Johnson wrote that she suffered a fractured nose, a fractured wrist, a torn eardrum, torn muscles in her neck and a "severe concussion" and was choked until she "went to sleep."

The now-deleted post included photos of Johnson's face, hands, neck, back, arms and legs, as well as a medical report that said she was an “adult victim of physical abuse by a male partner."

Johnson also posted a video in which Johnson's son asks "Did Daddy choke Mommy?" on a video call with an unnamed woman.

Bridges reportedly maintains shared custody of his two children with Johnson. She holds a 10-year protective order that requires he stays 100 yards away and have no contact with her.

If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 with free, anonymous help by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), texting “START” to 88788 or online at thehotline.org.