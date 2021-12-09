Hornets’ Miles Bridges reacts to scuffle with Sixers big man Andre Drummond

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to knock off the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday for the second straight game 110-106 led by another big performance by Joel Embiid, but there was a little scuffle in the matchup.

Sixers backup big man Andre Drummond and Hornets forward Miles Bridges got into it a bit in the second quarter as Drummond took offense to what looked like a push from Bridges. Philadelphia guard Seth Curry knocked down a triple and Bridges came in and pushed Drummond in the back while trying to get in position for a possible rebound.

Drummond then took exception to it and the two were nose-to-nose at halfcourt. The officials then assessed double technicals to the two players and the game continued on.

Andre Drummond had some words for Miles Bridges after this shove 👀 pic.twitter.com/HHDTWLHmmj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2021

Afterward, Bridges accused Drummond of flopping and he said that the two of them weren’t going to fight. It’s the NBA and these little scuffles happen all the time.

Miles Bridges said Andre Drummond flopped. He wasn't impressed. "How big is he? Seven foot, 280? It’s nothing. Nobody is ever going to fight in the NBA. The NBA is kind of like WWE. Ain’t nobody about to fight. He had his chance to do something but it's all for entertainment." — Rod Boone (@rodboone) December 9, 2021

Drummond and the Sixers will see Bridges and the Hornets again when Charlotte pays a visit to Philadelphia on Jan. 12.

