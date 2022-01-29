Hornets’ Miles Bridges doesn’t understand the Russell Westbrook hate

Russell Westbrook has been a common face of criticism for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

He had a solid stretch in November during which he proved a legitimate third option next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But his fortunes quickly turned south after poor play led to his getting benched in crunch time against the Indiana Pacers.

However, without James and Davis against the Charlotte Hornets, Westbrook delivered a season-high 35 points in the loss. It was arguably Westbrook’s best game in the purple and gold; the 20-point comeback would not have been possible without his efforts.

After the game, Hornets forward Miles Bridges praised Westbrook for being the reason Charlotte had a tough time closing the game (h/t @ESPN):

“Russell Westbrook,” Bridges said. “I mean, he gets all the hate in the world, but you got to praise the man, you know. He’s the MVP in this league, made the (NBA) Finals, he’s a great player, man. All the hate he get, I don’t get it. But Russell Westbrook, he did a great job.”

