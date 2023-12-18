Hornets’ Miles Bridges denied entry into Canada, out vs. Raptors due to "personal reasons"

Miles Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge last year, and is due in court next month on a separate incident

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was denied entry to Canada, and he may not be available for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Miles Bridges was denied entry to Canada on Sunday night, and he will miss the Charlotte Hornets' game against Toronto Raptors on Monday due to "personal reasons," the Hornets announced.

In a since-deleted tweet, Bridges wrote that he "got denied in the 6." The 6 is a nickname for Toronto because of its six phone area codes and often used by the rapper and Toronto native, Drake.

UPDATE: Miles Bridges & Nathan Mensah - both NWT - Personal Reasons - are out tonight. https://t.co/Zg3kLjp3rR — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) December 18, 2023

Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer reported that the team is attempting to resolve the matter so Bridges can suit up. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, however, the issue is "unlikely to be reversed in time" for Monday night's game. At this time, no reason has been officially given for why Bridge was denied.

It's assumed that Bridges was denied entry because Canada can exclude or deny entry to anyone with a criminal record. In these situations, it's up to Canada's discretion who is and isn't admitted. Those with a criminal record may file a waiver of exclusion and if cleared must pay a fee.

Bridges pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charge of injuring a child's parent on Nov. 3, 2022. He was sentenced to three years probation with no jail time. Bridges has a Feb. 20 court case for an alleged violation of a domestic violence court order.

The NBA suspended the Hornets forward 30 games as a result of the incident.

After missing a year and half of basketball, Bridges returned to play Nov. 17. He sat out the entire 2022-2023 season and his last game prior to this season was April 10, 2022.

Bridges is averaging 19.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 14 games this year. The Hornets enter Monday's game with a 7-17 record, and have lost four straight.